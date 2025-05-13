Angels Provide Massive Update on George Klassen After Scary Head Injury
Los Angeles Angels writer for the Athletic Sam Blum provided a positive update on Double-A Rocket City's George Klassen, who suffered an injury after a line drive struck him during a game against the Montgomery Bees Sunday afternoon.
"George Klassen is still undergoing testing, but is improving, the Angels say," reported Blum. "He is awake and alert."
Klassen, the Angels' No. 3 prospect behind MLB Top 100 prospects Christian Moore and Caden Dana, walked off the field with the help of his manager and the athletic trainer after the incident in the top of the fourth inning Sunday afternoon. The right-hander got through 3.1 innings and had two strikeouts but received a loss, allowing five runs before his exit.
Klassen, who is projected to reach the major leagues in the 2026 season, came to the Angels in 2024 with Samuel Aldegheri during the trade which sent Carlos Estevez to the Philadelphia Phillies. He was drafted there with the 193rd pick of the 2023 draft.
Klassen's ERA of 4.97 may not look impressive, however he currently leads the Trash Pandas with 36 strikeouts through seven starts, which matches his tally in as many starts last year. After Sunday's decision, he has a record of 1-3. Klassen is a career 5.31 ERA pitcher in Double-A.
His MLB scouting report believes him to be the best pitcher in the Angels' organization: "After walking 7.5 per nine innings in his final year at Minnesota, Klassen improved dramatically in keeping his high-effort delivery in sync in his first year as a pro. Even though the walks ticked back up post-trade, his final start of 2024 gives more confidence those gains might be for real. He has a higher ceiling than any pitcher in the system, but also perhaps the highest variance in outcomes."
The Angels will continue to monitor Klassen's situation closely and hope for his recovery to progress.
