Angels Ready for More Roster Upgrades as Winter Meetings Loom
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian sounds like a broken record at this point but he is staying true to his word.
Following a 99-loss season, the Angels have significant room for improvement across the board and while they have been the busiest team this offseason, Minasian isn't done adding talent.
The Winter Meetings begin on Sunday and fans can expect the Angels to continue making moves.
The Angels have made notable additions, bringing in starting pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks, power-hitting designated hitter/outfielder Jorge Soler, backup catcher Travis d’Arnaud, infielder Kevin Newman, and depth infielders Ryan Noda and Scott Kingery.
While these moves strengthen the roster, they likely still need a frontline starter, a standout everyday player, and a few reliable relievers to be seen as serious contenders, according to beat writer Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
The Angels are financial obstructed when it comes to acquiring some of the league's biggest names. In October, Angels owner Arte Moreno instructed Minasian to focus on building a contender for 2025. He also indicated that while the payroll would rise, it wouldn't reach the same heights as 2023.
As of now, the Angels' payroll stands at approximately $207 million for luxury tax purposes, according to FanGraphs. This leaves them with about $25 million to match their 2023 spending and roughly $34 million to reach the 2025 luxury tax threshold, which will increase annually.
The Angels aren't expected to pursue top-tier free agents like Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, or Max Fried due to budget constraints and the challenge of convincing high-caliber players to join a team that just lost 99 games.
With the starting pitcher market thinning out after those players, the Angels may look to the trade market to bolster their rotation. Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet, under team control for three more seasons, is a potential target. Acquiring him would likely require the Angels to trade prospects such as Caden Dana or Christian Moore.
While the team has added to the starting rotation this winter, they still need to add to the bullpen. Minasian has not added a single reliever to the roster this offseason and that could be what happens next.
The Angels may target affordable free agent relievers like left-handers Andrew Chafin and Hoby Milner, right-hander Adam Ottavino, or potentially re-sign right-hander Hunter Strickland. Despite their age or subpar 2024 performances, these pitchers have shown promising numbers that suggest they can still contribute effectively.