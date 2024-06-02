Angels Recall Top Prospect From Double-A Before Sunday's Game
The Los Angeles Angels recalled top pitching prospect Ben Joyce from Double-A Rocket City on Sunday morning ahead of their matinee against the Seattle Mariners.
It's a unique move considering the Angels demoted starting pitcher Reid Detmers on Saturday night following a 9-0 loss. Joyce is a reliever and on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register wrote that the hard-throwing right-hander was still having control issues.
The 23-year-old had a 4.26 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 11 walks in 19 innings as of Friday with 15 strikeouts and two walks in his last 8.1 innings.
“I just heard that occasionally he’s still having trouble throwing the ball over the plate,” Angels manager Ron Washington said on Thursday. “I know he’s striking out more people than innings. He’s definitely doing that. But that’s in the minor leagues. Those same balls he may be throwing down there that he’s getting people to swing at, these big boys up here just spit on them and wait for the one he’s got to throw right down the middle. He’s getting there. He’s not there yet.”
There is no denying his flame-throwing status. He touched 103 mph with the Angels but Washington doubled down on his opinion that Joyce still isn't ready to be back in the big leagues.
“He’s still walking guys,” Washington said. “And if he’s walking guys like that in the minor leagues, and then you put him on a big league mound, what do you think’s gonna happen? The atmosphere is different. The expectations are different.”
Joyce was a third-round selection in the 2022 draft by the Angels out of the University of Tennessee. He made his major league debut on May 29, 2023, and has a 1-1 record with a 5.40 ERA in innings across 12 games.