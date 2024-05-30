Angels Recall Veteran All-Star From Rehab Assignment Due to Fluke Injury
The Los Angeles Angels have recalled infielder Miguel Sanó back from his rehab assignment to allow more time for the burn on his leg to heal, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Sanó was treating his left knee inflammation with a heating pack when he removed the protective barrier to make it hotter. He left it on for too long and burned himself.
Sanó hasn’t played since April 26, and it’s unclear when he’ll be healthy enough to make a return. The Angels want him to resume the rehab assignment before he's activated. He began his rehab assignment on May 22 after a stint on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 28 with left knee inflammation.
He has played 21 games this season with a batting average of .262 in 71 at-bats, adding five RBIs and one home run.
Sanó signed a minor league contract with the Angels this spring and was invited to join the Angels in Tempe for spring training. The former All-Star had solid numbers in Cactus League play and earned a spot on the Angels Opening Day roster. Before breaking camp with the Halos, Sanó hadn't been on a major league roster since 2022.