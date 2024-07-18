Angels Receive $2.75 Million in Settlement With Anaheim
The Los Angeles Angels and the city of Anaheim reached an agreement to give the Angels a $2.75 million settlement as a result of the Angel Stadium site negotiations that fell through in 2022.
The settlement comes after the city of Anaheim canceled the sale of Angel Stadium in May 2022, and Angels owner Arte Moreno filed a claim the following month to cover the costs of trying to sell the stadium.
“This is a fair settlement for our city,” Anaheim mayor Ashleigh Aitken said in a statement. “It allows both sides to move forward without needless expense and distraction. Clearing the path for a fire station is a priority for Anaheim. A new station will serve the growing number of people who visit and call the Platinum Triangle home and will allow us to bring expanded emergency services to the area without added delay or cost.”
Angel Stadium is owned by the city of Anaheim, and Moreno originally planned to buy the land from Anaheim and develop the area surrounding the area with apartments, restaurants, shops, and other buildings for the community. The deal would have also come with the agreement that the Angels would have had to stay in Anaheim until 2050.
In February, Moreno stated that he has no plans to engage in talks with Anaheim about Angel Stadium again. For now, the Angels will continue to play at Angel Stadium, where they have played since 1966.
The Angels' lease at the stadium runs through 2029. Angel Stadium is the fourth-oldest stadium in MLB. Only Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, and Dodger Stadium are older.
The park's last major renovation took place in 1997. A new stadium probably would cost at least $1 billion, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.
The City of Anaheim and Moreno have endured a fraught relationship over the years. In 2006, the city sued Moreno for changing the Angels’ name from "Anaheim Angels" to "Los Angeles Angels."