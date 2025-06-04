Halos Today

Angels, Red Sox Have Major On-Field Altercation Ahead of Wednesday’s Series Finale

Gabe Smallson

Jun 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zachary Neto (9) beats a throw to Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox coaches and a few players had a brief argument on the field ahead of Wednesday's game, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.

Angels pitching coach Barry Enright and Boston first base coach Jose Flores were the two coaches involved, per Bollinger.

Additionally, it appeared that Red Sox manager Alex Cora was sharing passionate words with Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson amid the skirmish.

This story will be updated...

