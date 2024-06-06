Angels' Reid Detmers Opens Up On Demotion to Minors: 'It Sucks'
The Los Angeles Angels made a shocking move on Saturday when they decided to demote Reid Detmers, one of their promising young star pitchers. The move came quite as a surprise. Even though the southpaw had struggled mightily in his last nine starts, he was a projected rotation mainstay.
Nonetheless, it was a surprise for fans and heartbreaking for the 24-year-old. Detmers didn't mince any words when asked about the demotion to the minors. As reported by Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Detmers said:
"It (expletive) sucks. There's no other way to put it. It sucks. I just gotta do better."- Reid Detmers
Detmers also acknowledged his recent starts and admitted it's been challenging.
"It's been tough. It's been a long month."- Reid Detmers
The 24-year-old has been far from impressive, especially in May, when he went 0-3, recorded a 9.49 ERA, allowed 32 hits, 30 strikeouts, and a .308 opponents' batting average in 24.2 innings.
Detmers has had a solid start to his career outside of his struggle in 2024. He recorded a no-hitter in 2022 and pitched an immaculate inning months after his no-hitter. In his career, he holds a 4.68 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP. For now, he will give up his spot on the rotation and the 26-man roster. The hope is that he finds his groove in Triple-A and returns to the big leagues later this season.