Angels Release Pitcher After Sustaining Serious Injury, Recall Former Undrafted Free Agent

Aug 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Hans Crouse (52) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels released right-hander Hans Crouse just days after he suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. In a corresponding move, the Angels selected the contract of right-hander Michael Darrell-Hicks.

Darrell-Hicks was an undrafted free agent in 2022, but just a few years later has reached the big leagues.

Following the Angels' 10-4 victory over the Cleveland Guardians Saturday night, top prospect Caden Dana was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

This story will be updated...

