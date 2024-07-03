Angels Reliever Earns Player of the Month Award for June
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Carlos Estévez had himself a month in June. The 31-year-old right-hander appeared in a total of 10 games for the Angels, pitching 10 innings. During this span, he allowed just two hits and zero earned runs while notching 10 strikeouts. To highlight how outstanding a performance he had, he posted a perfect 0.00 ERA for the month.
For these efforts, Estévez was named the American League Reliever of the Month. This was his first time winning the award, and the first time an Angels reliever has won it since former Angel Raisel Iglesias in July 2021.
His impact went beyond just the impressive stats, though. The Angels won all 10 games Estévez appeared in during June, helping the team win several close games that they have struggled to close out earlier in the year. He also notched eight saves, matching his total from the rest of the season prior.
Estévez found his groove in June after the beginning the year on a rough note with a 7.04 ERA in April. He now has a 3.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 16 saves. His 16 saves ranks 10th in MLB. This is his second season with the Angels after signing with them before the 2023 season. In 2023, he posted 31 saves, a 3.90 ERA, and made his first MLB All-Star Game.