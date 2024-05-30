Angels Remain in Cellar in Latest National MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Angels are in for another season to forget. The Angels went 2-4 over the last week and are now just 21-34 on the season. They naturally remain toward the bottom of Newsweek's national MLB power rankings, coming in at No. 26 overall.
Only the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, and Chicago White Sox rank lower than the Angels in the power rankings. This is the second straight week the Angels have come in at No. 26.
The Halos currently rank last in the American League West division, even below the hapless Athletics in terms of win-loss record. They don't have an easy path ahead to get wins either. After their series against the Yankees, they will face the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners followed by the San Diego Padres.
Over this past week, the Angels were swept by the Cleveland Guardians, who are one of the most dominant teams in baseball right now. They've fared better in their current series against the New York Yankees, winning the first game and losing just 2-1 in the second game, but are still far from being considered even a top-20 team in the league.
The Angels' bullpen continues to be the most obvious issue for the team, with Los Angeles ranking third-last in ERA. The team has a 4.54 ERA, ranking only higher than the White Sox and Rockies. While the team's hitting stats are solid, they're definitely missing their biggest star, Mike Trout, who is out for much of the season as he recovers from knee surgery. Outside of hitting, they've also struggled with base-running at points, and simply capitalizing on offensive opportunities.
Barring a remarkable turnaround, the Angels look to be on pace for another dismal season. It's been a decade since the Angels made the playoffs, and this team appear to be the same disappointing Angels.