Angels Reportedly 'Bombarded' With Calls on One Pitcher; Will He Be Traded?
Multiple Los Angeles Angels players are expected to be popular candidates to be moved ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, including reliever Carlos Estévez. The Angels have reportedly been getting "bombarded" with calls on Estévez, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
It's unsurprising to see many teams interested in Estévez, who has been phenomenal as of late. Estévez was the American League Reliever of the Month in June after pitching 10 innings and allowing two hits and zero earned runs. He notched 10 strikeouts, eight saves, and posted a 0.00 ERA. The Angels went 10-0 during Estévez's starts in June, despite the Angels overall struggling as a team. He has not allowed an earned run since May 20, when the Angels faced the Houston Astros.
Overall on the year, Estévez has a 2.89 ERA and 28 strikeouts. He has 16 total saves on the year, tied for 12th in MLB.
Besides his tremendous play this year, Estévez is also a great trade candidate for opposing teams since he is in a contract year. He'll become a free agent at the end of the year, meaning that any team that trades for him won't be tied to him long-term, especially if they're only looking to bring him in for a postseason run.
Estévez would not be surprised if he gets traded, and has been embracing the likelihood that he will be finishing the year on another team. The former All-Star could prove to be a significant addition for several contenders.