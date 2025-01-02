Angels Reportedly Competing With 4 Teams for Top Free Agent Target
Korean infielder Hye-seong Kim has reportedly returned to Korea without a deal in hand.
However, Kim did receive an offer from five teams, including the Los Angeles Angels.
Kim traveled to Los Angeles on Nov. 29 to train and prepare for the posting process with support from his American agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA). However, he returned home on Dec. 23 without securing a deal, and there was little buzz surrounding the 25-year-old during his stay in the United States.
According to a Kiwoom Heroes official, Kim’s return was due to his military obligations. Although he earned a military service exemption by winning gold at the 2023 Asian Games, he must complete 544 hours of community service over a 34-month period in lieu of active duty. After completing a three-week basic training program in November, athletes in his situation are only permitted to remain overseas for limited durations.
After finishing the 2024 season with the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kim was officially posted for MLB teams on Dec. 4. Under the agreement between the KBO and MLB, posted players have a 30-day window to negotiate a deal; otherwise, they must remain in the KBO for another season.
Kim's deadline to secure an MLB contract is 2 p.m. PST on Friday, Jan. 3, or 7 a.m. Saturday in Korea.
If he fails to reach an agreement, he may not be eligible for posting again until Nov. 1, 2025. However, with one more season in the KBO, Kim will become a free agent and won’t need to go through the posting process to pursue a move to the majors.
Kim had a standout 2024 season, setting career highs with 11 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a .458 slugging percentage. He hit .326, marking his fourth straight season with a .300 average, and stole 30 bases, extending his streak of 20-plus steals to seven consecutive years.
Since debuting in the KBO in 2017 and becoming a regular the following season, Kim has posted a career batting line of .306/.364/.403, with 211 steals — the most in the KBO since 2018.
The Angels are searching for a starting second baseman with the intention of moving Luis Rengifo to third base. Kim would fit that position perfectly as he is regarded as one of the KBO's best defensive players with his primary position being second base.