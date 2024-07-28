Angels Reportedly Have Deal in Place For Luis Garcia
The Los Angeles Angels have been shopping around their top relief pitcher, Luis Garcia. Although several teams have shown interest in Garcia, The Athletic's Jim Bowden reports that there may be a deal in place for the righty reliever.
"The Angels have a trade in place for Garcia that they like. It’s just a matter of when they want to close the deal and make the announcement, but he’s gone."
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Kansas City Royals are among the teams interested in Garcia.
The 37-year-old signed with the Halos in Dec. 2023 to a one-year, $4.25 million contract. The 2024 season is currently his second stint with the Halos after he spent the 2018 season in Anaheim.
The 12-year MLB veteran has been a steady middle relief arm, and he could help out a contender by Tuesday's 3 p.m. PT deadline. The 37-year-old is having a great year with the Halos, recording a 5-1 record with a 3.80 ERA, 40 strikeouts, a 1.19 WHIP, and three saves in 44 games and 42.2 innings.
In addition, Garcia has a 22.3 percent strikeout rate and a 7.8 percent walk rate this year. While those numbers don't jump off the page, he does hold a 50.8 percent groundball rate this year, which makes him a quality relief arm who could do some damage for a contender.
The Halos have a couple of days before they decide what to do with Garcia.