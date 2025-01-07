Angels Reportedly Interested in $120M All-Star Free Agent From AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly searching for Anthony Rendon's replacement at third base. Could it be Alex Bregman?
Before Angels fans get too excited, this bit of information should only be taken with a grain of salt.
Former Major League Baseball general manager Jim Bowden recently hinted at a connection between Bregman and the Angels on MLB Network Radio saying, “I think they’re more interested in Bregman than they are in Alonso, to be frank about it, based on what I’ve been hearing with Perry Minasian.”
More news: Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Update on $174M All-Star Target
This nugget of information is far from what other insiders like Jon Heyman of the New York Post think.
Heyman recently identified the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers as landing spots for the free agent from the Houston Astros potentially worth $120 million, pet Spotrac.
The Tigers have shown interest in Bregman for a while, with the team coming off a surprising 2024 playoff appearance. It would also reunite Detroit's manager A.J. Hinch with one of his former players from his tenure in Houston.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing season. Both teams are looking to improve at third base, and Bregman offers a long-term solution for either squad.
The Boston Red Sox have also emerged a potential suitor for Bregman thanks to their newest starting pitcher Walker Buehler.
Buehler hopes Bregman will join him with the Red Sox.
"I have certainly made a pitch all over the place for him to come to Boston," Buehler told reporters on an introductory video call. "He and I have been buddies for a long time. We played on Team USA together a little bit in college."
Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports recently predicted Bregman would join the Toronto Blue Jays instead of the Red Sox, which would significantly impact Toronto's lineup. Kavner projected Bregman’s deal to be worth around $196 million for seven years, potentially nearing $200 million.
"And now that a reunion in Houston appears out of the question, the possibilities are numerous. Any contending team with a need at third base (or second base) should be interested," Kavner wrote. "The (Detroit) Tigers make the most sense for me as a fit, but I don't anticipate their best offer will be enough. So, I'll say the Blue Jays, coming off their massive 2024 disappointment, do what it takes to land the star that has eluded them and give him seven years and $196 million."
Bregman certainly has options but one thing is very clear: His time in Houston is over.