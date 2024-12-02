Angels Reportedly Looking to Make Another Blockbuster Move on Offense
The Los Angeles Angels have been an aggressive club this offseason, but there is speculation that there are still moves to be made.
At the end of the 2024 campaign, general manager Perry Minasian told fans not to lose hope as big changes were coming this winter. So far, Minasian has already added a handful of position players and pitchers to the roster.
Minasian isn't finished making moves, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. There are reports that the Angels are still looking to improve the pitching staff as well as the lineup.
“[The Angels] are looking for bullpen help," Murray said. "They’re looking for more offensive reinforcements. Specifically another power hitter, in addition to Jorge Soler, from what GM Perry Minasian told me at the GM Meetings.”
The hunt for another power hitter to join recent addition Jorge Soler in the lineup was reaffirmed by Jon Heyman via Bleacher Report.
“I hear they are looking for a left-handed bat, big hitter,” Heyman said.
Several free agent addition in Anaheim have one thing in common: they are all Southern California natives. Minasian said it was an intentional tactic to bring in homegrown players.
“This is a great place to be,” Minasian said. “There's a lot of players that would love to be here. And that says a lot about the area in Southern California and how beautiful it is. Says a lot about our fan base. And opposing players love playing here. It says a lot about just the organization as a whole.”
After the Angels wrapped up another losing season with a 63-99 record, Minasian understood the fanbase was desperate for immediate change. One of his solutions was to bring in players that embrace the west coast.
Kevin Newman, Travis d'Arnaud, and Kyle Hendricks were drawn back to Southern California as the Angels sought players who enjoyed playing in the area. The latest reports indicate that the Angels are still trying to make moves, specifically to fortify their bullpen and lineup.
It wouldn't be surprising if Minasian tried to recruit a reliever and power hitter that had ties to the area. Regardless, it seems that there are still changes coming this winter for the Angels.