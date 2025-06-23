Angels Rising Star Makes Incredible Franchise History
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe has the most home runs by an Angels catcher before the All-Star break after his two-run blast against the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon.
Fifteen of O'Hoppe's 17 bombs this season have come as a catcher. He beat out the record previously held by himself in 2024 and Lance Parrish in 1990.
O'Hoppe broke a 19-game home run drought against the Astros on Saturday, when he crushed two home runs in his second multi-homer game this season. He followed it up by hitting his third in two games on Monday. He is closing in on his career high of 20, which he set in his first full season in 2024.
He's batting .233/.368/.471 this season and is hovering above league average with an OPS+ of 102. His 17 homers are the second most on the Angels, behind Taylor Ward's 19. O'Hoppe is sitting in the top 20 percent in MLB in expected slugging, average exit velocity, barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage. His hard-hit percentage (54.1 percent) puts him in the 94th percentile in MLB and shows that more than half of the time he makes contact the ball's exit velocity is 95 mph or higher.
While O'Hoppe's offensive production this season has been impressive, he strikes out far more than the average MLB hitter. His 33.5 percent strikeout rate is the most among American League hitters with a minimum of 200 plate appearances.
The Angels will hope for O'Hoppe to cut down on his strikeouts and continue to thrive offensively as they pursue a playoff berth for the first time since 2014. The Angels are fourth in their division, seven and a half games below the Astros, but are not out of the race yet.
They are just two and a half games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, and play the Boston Red Sox — who are also chasing the spot — on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
