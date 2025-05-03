Angels Rising Star Predicted to Make First All-Star Game in 2025
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe has been one of the best players on the team and one of the few bright spots on the season so far for the Halos — and a potential All-Star spot could be in his future.
At just 25 years old, he is a key player for the future, displaying glimpses of being a solid offensive and defensive player.
The catcher position has a sacarcity of balanced players, with some being good at framing or defending behind the dish and others having a great bat. Very few players, though, carry both traits.
O'Hoppe has been one of the rare catchers that can do both.
Joel Ruerter of Bleacher Report predicts that the catcher will be on the AL All-Star team reserves this year, writing, "Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda and Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins are the lone representatives for their respective teams, though all three have All-Star worthy credentials."
In 2024, O'Hoppe generated 2.7 WAR, hitting 20 home runs, slashing .244/.303/.409, and having solid defense as well.
His defense and framing in 2025 have not been as stellar as last season. However, he is hitting the ball better overall, with nine home runs in just 27 games with a slash line of .281/.310/.573.
He also has a wRC+ of 150, which measures a player's run creation, and the league average is 100.
His WAR is only at 0.8 due to lackluster framing and blocking this year, but once his defense gets back into shape, he should generate much more.
As previously mentioned, the catcher position league-wide does not have many electric bats, and especially few players who can hit and field at a high level, making what O'Hoppe brings all the more valuable. That should earn him a few All-Star selections in his career.
