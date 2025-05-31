Angels' Robert Stephenson Exits Second Game Back From Tommy John Surgery With Injury
Los Angeles Angels right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson just returned to the field after 13 months since his Tommy John surgery,
He exited his second appearance with the Halos on Friday after just three pitches.
The Angels have revealed he left due to right bicep discomfort.
Here's a video of the final pitch Stephenson threw before exiting the game:
The Angels signed Stephenson to a three-year, $33 million deal two offseason ago. He didn't throw a pitch for the team last year, though, as he suffered an elbow injury and ended up undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Stephenson worked his way back and finally returned to the field to make his Angels debut on Wednesday. Now, however, he exited just his second appearance in a concerning sight for the Halos.
Stephenson couldn't contain his excitement after his return on Wednesday.
"It feels surreal, honestly,” Stephenson said. “It had been 13 months since I had surgery and about 20 months since my last big league game. It just felt surreal to be back on a big league mound.
The Angels will hope Stephenson's injury isn't too severe, but there should be updates from manager Ron Washington after the game.
