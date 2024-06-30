Angels' Ron Washington Isn't Ready To Deem Logan O'Hoppe 'Mr. Clutch' Just Yet
Logan O'Hoppe has quickly developed into a clubhouse leader for the Los Angeles Angels. He carries himself like an experienced veteran with his preparation and attitude.
However, it was his offense that was on display Friday night when his three-run home in the eighth inning lifted the Angels over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 at Angel Stadium.
“That’s why we do it,” O’Hoppe said. “I picture moments like that in the offseason. That’s what I miss the most. And so I really tried to be where my feet were and feel that moment as much as I could. And I blanked out and took a swing."
O'Hoppe's game has improved in all aspects. He is hitting .273/.325/.478 with 12 homers, 12 doubles, and 38 RBIs in 70 games entering Saturday.
“What he’s been doing, I heard he was doing last year before he got hurt, so y'all shouldn't be surprised,” manager Ron Washington said. “I'm learning about him every day he’s out there and I'm very impressed with the way he’s handled himself. He seems to be clutch, but you just got to wait until he’s got some more time on his belt before we name him Mr. Clutch.”
The 24-year-old is well on his to earning his nickname. If he continues to produce in key situations then he will earn the nickname of "Mr. Clutch."