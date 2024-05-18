Angels' Ron Washington Lays Out How Team Can Be More Consistent
The Los Angeles Angels season hasn't quite gone the way anyone would have hoped for so far but there is still time to turn things around. Entering Saturday, Los Angeles sits with a record of 17-28 on the year, sitting in last place within the AL West.
Despite this, manager Ron Washington has tried to remain positive for his team. After the Angels defeated the Texas Rangers on Friday, it gave them a two-game winning streak and at this point, Washington will take whatever he can get.
He spoke about how the team can remain consistent going forward.
“I hope so,” Washington said when asked if this could be the start of consistently better baseball. “And it all starts with the pitching.”
The Halos' pitching has been very up and down this season but they have had bright moments. Left-hander Tyler Anderson has looked the part this year, posting an ERA of 2.72 over nine starts. He has been the best arm for the Angels this year in the starting rotation and the team is finally getting some returns on him after a poor 2023 season.
If the Halos pitchers can put together a more consistent run of strong outings, they may be able to turn things around. However, it needs to happen sooner rather than later for this team, otherwise, they run the risk of a lost season.