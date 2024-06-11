Angels' Ron Washington Opens Up About Dropping Nolan Schanuel In Batting Order
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington took bench coach Ray Montgomery's advice and switched the lineup around on Sunday, dropping Nolan Schanuel from the leadoff spot to seventh.
Schanuel homered on Saturday, but only had two hits in his previous 30 at-bats entering Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros. Both hits were homers.
“You can’t be looking at the numbers, you can’t be looking at your struggles, you’ve got to be looking at the work it’s going to take to come out of those struggles,” Washington said. “There’s no way we can pull them out of the fire, so they’re going to have to be in the fire.”
Montgomery suggested Washington put Michael Stefanic in the top spot. Washington liked the idea, threw away his previous lineup card, and made a new one.
“So, if it don’t work, it’s on Ray,” Washington said with a laugh.
Justin Verlander started for the Astros. Stefanic didn't think that would effect his approach despite never facing the former Cy Young winner before.
“The first at-bat of the game, hopefully, you want to see a couple pitches, get a good look for the guys behind you,” Stefanic said. “At the same time, Verlander is on the mound, strike thrower, so you’ve got to be ready to hit from the jump.”
Outfielder Jo Adell was out of the lineup, a routine day off.
Schanuel went 0-for-2 Sunday, but also hit two sacrifice flies for RBIs in the Angels' 9-7 win.