Angels' Ron Washington Remains Noncommittal on Luis Rengifo's Opening Day Status
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington isn't certain about utility man Luis Rengifo's status for Opening Day.
More news: Angels Predicted to Finish Last in AL West Yet Again in 2025 by Insider
“I don’t know,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “I don’t want to make that statement right now. He’s behind. We’ll see how it works out the next couple days with the hamstring.”
Rengifo was scratched from the lineup twice in one week with hamstring tightness, an indication his availability for the start of the season is up in the air.
The utility man is no stranger to injuries as his 2024 campaign was cut short because of a wrist injury. In 2023, Rengifo sustained a ruptured left bicep tendon in September, which also required surgery.
Rengifo did not reach 100 games last season since his injury required season-ending surgery; however, he was on pace to earn his first All-Star selection.
In 2024, Rengifo slashed 300/.347/.417 with six homers, 13 doubles, 24 stolen bases and 30 RBIs in 78 games.
Earlier this spring, Rengifo expressed his goal was to be in the lineup everyday in 2025, but it's unclear if that will be the case in light of recent news.
“For me, last year is in the past and this year is a different year and I have my goals,” Rengifo said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I want to be healthy every day throughout the season. And I just want to be in the lineup every day.”
In 2023, Rengifo sustained a ruptured left bicep tendon in September, which also required surgery. As of late, the Angels have not been able to rely on the utility man, which could open up more opportunites for other players to earn a bench spot this spring.
More news: Who's Competing For The Final Spot in the Angels Rotation?
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.