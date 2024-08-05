Angels' Ron Washington's Bullpen Gamble Paid Off Massively
The Los Angeles Angels unloaded their bullpen arms at the trade deadline leaving manager Ron Washington with a blank canvas.
On Sunday, Washington had to get creative because all of his arms that normally throw in high-leverage situations were out of gas. He grabbed José Marte, Mike Baumann, and Roansy Contreras before the game and prepped them with his game plan.
“I said ‘Are you ready to finish this game today, because the other guys are shooting blanks?’” Washington recalled. “All three of them came in and did what they were supposed to do. I was quite impressed.”
The trio held its own and preserved a one-run lead over the final four innings in the Angels’ 3-2 victory over the New York Mets, clinching the series.
Contreras picked up his second save of the season. He struck out two in a perfect inning of relief.
The Angels tried moving Contreras to the starting rotation but it was a failed experiment. He has thrown much better out of the bullpen, allowing only two earned runs in 10.1 innings with 13 strikeouts in his last eight games in relief.
“I’m used to being a starter, but I’m OK with (pitching in relief),” Contreras said through an interpreter. “I’m enjoying it the best I can. It’s what I’ve been asked to do so I enjoy it.”
Griffin Canning made it through five innings before giving way to Marte, who was excellent. He retired six of seven hitters over two innings and dropped his earned run average to 2.55 in 17.2 innings with the Angels this year.
Baumann joined in on the fun when he escaped a jam in the eighth via a double play. The Angels are hoping he can discover his form from last season with the Baltimore Orioles. He was acquired at the trade deadline and is on his fourth team this season.
The Angels' pitching kept the Mets in check despite getting into trouble in the fifth. With two on and one out, Washington trekked out to the mound to ask Canning if he enough left in the tank to get through J.D. Martinez and Pete Alonso. He did. He got both to fly out to right field.
Canning finished his start with a season-high of eight strikeouts.
“I think I was just hiding the ball a little bit better,” Canning said. “The hitters have kind of been telling me, I’m probably just showing the ball for too long, and just from the swings are getting off on me.”