Angels Rookie Christian Moore Makes Insane History After Breakout Game
It takes some players years to adjust to the Major Leagues. But Los Angeles Angels first baseman Christian Moore has taken the league by storm since making his MLB debut on June 13.
Moore, who will turn 23 in October, made a name for himself on Tuesday night when he became the first player in MLB history to drive in all of his team’s runs, hit a game-tying home run and hit a walk-off home run in the same game.
Moore went 2-for-4 in the Angels’ 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox, with both hits being home runs. The rookie also became the youngest player in Angels history to hit multiple home runs and a walk-off home run in the same game.
Former Angels catcher Matt Thais accomplished the same feat at 24 years old in his rookie season in 2019. San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Delmon Young are the only other younger players to have completed the feat since 2000.
Moore has been the Angels’ No. 1 overall prospect since Los Angeles drafted him with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft. He played 79 total minor league games across two seasons and only appeared in two Single-A games before earning a promotion to Double-A last season.
The Angels called him up on June 13 and optioned left fielder Matthew Lugo in a corresponding move.
Moore has appeared at second base in all 12 games and started in 10 of them since his debut. The Brooklyn, New York native has yet to make an error at the position.
Kyren Paris, who was the Angels' No. 4 overall prospect in 2024, split time at second base with third baseman Luis Rengifo before Moore was called up. Paris was optioned May 26, handing most of the workload over to Rengifo.
Since Moore's debut, Rengifo has spent more time at third base. Meanwhile, the Angels temporarily called Paris back up on Monday to fill in for shortstop Kevin Newman while he is on the paternity list.
Before Tuesday night, Moore seemed to still be getting in the MLB groove, as he was hitting .156. But his recent outing showed signs that Moore will be a superstar for the Angels for many years to come.
