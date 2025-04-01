Angels Rookie Makes Insane MLB History After Thrilling Win Over Cardinals
The Los Angeles Angels are 3-1, and have won three consecutive games by one run.
The Angels beat the Chicago White Sox on Saturday and Sunday, before taking down the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings on Monday by a score of 5-4.
Since the Angels played three straight close games, closer Kenley Jansen — who pitched on Saturday and Sunday — was unavailable for Monday's contest. Additionally, set up man (and the likely backup closer) Ben Joyce was also unavailable.
Thus, the Angels had to piece together their bullpen for high-leverage innings, and in the bottom of the 10th inning, it was rookie right-hander Ryan Johnson coming in to get the save.
Johnson, 22, was a surprise addition to the Opening Day roster as the 2024 second-round pick had never thrown an inning in the minor leagues.
However, he impressed enough in spring training to not just be in consideration to earn a roster spot, but actually break camp with the club.
Johnson made his MLB debut in the season opener against the White Sox, allowing five earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched.
He then get called upon in a huge moment in his second career appearance, and got the job done, allowing one hit and one unearned run (the ghost runner scored) while striking out one and securing the save.
With that save, Johnson made MLB history.
According to Angels PR, Johnson is the first player to go straight from the Draft to the Major Leagues without playing in the minor leagues and record a save within his first two games.
He's also just the fourth pitcher in Angels history to record a save within his first two career games, joining Marcus Gwyn, Stew Cliburn, and Luis Sanchez.
Johnson's quick ascent has been a surprise to everyone, including himself. After making the team, Johnson admitted he didn't even think it was a possibility during the spring.
“Not even now do I really think it’s possible,” Johnson said then. “There wasn’t really a point where I was just like, ‘I’m close, I think I’m almost there.’ It never even crossed my mind.”
“It’s a crazy road,” he added. “It’s just unreal, not at all how I pictured it. Thought it would be more [like] three, four years down the road and just planning for the long haul. But it’s just crazy, going fast.”
After Monday's gutsy performance, Johnson is already proving the Angels right.
