Angels Rumors: 'Good' Chance Tyler Anderson Traded, Says Insider
The 2024 Los Angeles Angels have had a rather disappointing season. Through the first two-plus months, the Halos sit at 24-40, last in the American League West. According to FanGraphs, the chances of the Halos making the postseason are 0.5 percent.
That said, it's hard to see the Angels being buyers in next month's trade deadline. The Halos could be sellers in a big way, which could mean the end of Tyler Anderson in Anaheim. Anderson is the Halos' top pitcher in their rotation, and he could be on the move if the Halos continue on this trajectory.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman believes there's a "good chance" the Angels brass will trade Anderson.
"Tyler Anderson, Angels: Believe it or not, his 3.3 WAR leads all pitchers. Taylor Ward and Carlos Estevez also could go. Chances to be dealt: Good."
The 34-year-old has had one heck of a start to his 2024 season. In 13 starts, Anderson has pitched great, recording a 5-6 record with a 2.63 ERA, 50 strikeouts, and a 1.15 WHIP in 82 innings of work.
Although throwing in the towel, per se, is not ideal for the Angels, it may be the move best suited for the team long-term. The Halos don't have the best farm system, so what better way to improve it than by getting young stars they can develop? A potential trade of Anderson can do just that, considering he will have this year, plus the next of team control if the Angels pull the trigger.
The MLB trade deadline is on July 30.