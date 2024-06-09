Angels Rumors: Halos Reportedly 'Listening' to Trade Offers on Outfielder
The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly begun listening to inquiries on certain players. Among them is outfielder Taylor Ward, according to major-league sources.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian is asking for “giant returns” for Ward and Jo Adell, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.
It isn't surprising that the Angels are reportedly in sell-off mode as this year's trade deadline approaches. Despite losing Shohei Ohtani to free agency in the offseason, the Angels tried to put a competitive product on the field. It just hasn't worked out according to plan with a major injury to Mike Trout and others.
The club’s biggest offseason acquisition Robert Stephenson required Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire season. Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury, and Chase Silseth are on the IL while Reid Detmers has imploded and was demoted to Triple-A after a disastrous May.
Other players like Mickey Moniak and Nolan Schanuel have underperformed. All of this has compounded leaving the Angels at the bottom of the division and out of playoff contention.
The FanGraphs Playoff Odds have the Angels down to a 0.6% shot at the postseason while the Baseball Prospectus PECOTA Standings have them down to a 0.1% sliver of a chance.
Ward does have some trade value. As of Friday, he had 11 home runs and a batting line of .253/.322/.445. He’s making $4.8 million in salary this year and has two more years of club control.