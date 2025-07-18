Angels Saved Over $2.5 Million on Surprise First-Round Pick Selection
The Los Angeles Angels signed right-handed first round pick Tyler Bremner to a $7,689,525 deal, a valuation well below the No. 2 pick slot value of $10,252,700.
This means that with their unexpected first round pick, the Angels saved themselves more than $2.5 million.
Fans and analysts around the league couldn't believe their eyes in the MLB Draft when the Angels passed on both Kade Anderson and Ethan Holliday — who are projected to be the top two players in the class — and picked Bremner, ranked 18th.
After seeing the 21-year-old's deal, however, the pick begins to make more sense. The Angels were able to use that money elsewhere in the draft.
More news: Angels Breakout Pitcher Named Top Trade Candidate, Linked to 3 Teams
If the Angels really did make their pick with just finances in mind, though, they may end up regretting their choice if Anderson or Holliday blossom into the players many think they will be.
"The Angels blew it because of what they left on the table to take Bremner," said The Athletic's Jim Bowden. "They could have drafted left-hander Kade Anderson, who just won a national championship with LSU and led Division I in strikeouts with 180 (and left many more strikeouts on the table to get early count outs). They could have had future third baseman and 30-40 home run power hitter Ethan Holliday, who I thought was the best overall player in the draft."
Bremner has four seasons of college ball under his belt, and will likely shoot up the minors as every Angels first-round pick over the last few years has. MLB ranks the righty's fastball and changeup as above average, and he will definitely be an interesting prospect to follow in a fairly weak Angels organization.
More news: Ex-Angels Outfielder Hasn't Watched Baseball Since He Retired For Unusual Reason
The Halos return from the All-Star break on Friday, and travel to Philadelphia to square off against the Phillies at 3:45 p.m. PT. While they may be four games out of a playoff spot, there is still life in their season, and they will look to bring themselves closer to the playoffs in their six-game roadtrip.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.