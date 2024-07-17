Angels Select Son of 12-Time All-Star in MLB Draft
The Los Angeles Angels drafted Lucas Ramirez, the son of MLB great Manny Ramirez, in the 17th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The Angels drafted the outfielder out of American Heritage High School in Florida.
Ramirez is also committed to play baseball for the University of Tennessee, which is coming off its first College World Series title in program history. He will have the opportunity to choose between heading straight to the Angels, or going to play college baseball first.
The 18-year-old is ranked No. 13 among outfield prospects in Florida, and the No. 45 overall prospect in the state, per Perfect Game.
Perhaps the most surprising part of the Angels picking Ramirez is that they took a player who isn't a pitcher. Ramirez was the 18th player the Angels drafted. Thirteen of those 17 selections prior to Ramirez were pitchers.
Ramirez is following in the footsteps of his father, who had an incredible career that spanned nearly two decades from 1993-2011. A 12-time All-Star, Ramirez played for Cleveland, the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays. Most of those seasons came with Cleveland and the Red Sox, with Ramirez winning two World Series titles and a World Series MVP with the Red Sox.
Additionally, Ramirez was a nine-time Silver Slugger and has led the MLB in RBIs, home runs, and batting average once each in his career. He finished his career with a .312 career batting average, 2,574 hits, 555 home runs, and 1,831 RBIs.