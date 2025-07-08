Angels Set to Make Major Roster Move, Call Up Top Prospect Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels are set to recall southpaw Samuel Aldegheri to the active roster, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
Aldegheri, the Halos' No. 5 overall prospect, didn't allow a run in 2.1 innings of work in his appearances with the Angels this season, but the 24-year-old is posting a 4.83 ERA across 14 starts in Double-A.
The Verona, Italy native first signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019 after an impressive showing in the highest level of Italian professional baseball, Serie A1. He would get to High-A in the Phillies' system before being included in the Carlos Estevez trade at last year's deadline, along with fellow pitching prospect George Klassen.
This led to Aldegheri making his MLB debut last August at Angel Stadium. There were early struggles as he allowed seven earned runs in 13 total innings, but the prospect will hope to continue keeping his ERA down in 2025.
In his brief showing last season, Aldegheri showed that he can be among the most productive pitchers in the league without neccesarily dazzling in terms of the radar gun.
His average fastball velocity was at 92.2 mph — ranking in just the 22nd percentile among active pitchers — but his game is less concerned with jaw-dropping velocity.
When it came to batters hitting his offerings 95 mph or faster, he ranked towards the 75th percentile among qualified hurlers in limiting hard-hit balls. When he would incorporate his slider into his pitch mix, batters swung and missed 38.5 percent of the time on a pitch that averaged just 83.9 mph.
The prospect traded with him and ranked just above him in the Angels' system, Klassen, appears to be a polar opposite as a 98 mph fastball is his bread and butter, mixing in slower sliders and curveballs as well.
Perhaps the two have been sharing notes with their respective games as Aldegheri will now get another chance to show his stuff at the big league level.
It remains to be seen what the corresponding move for Aldegheri will be.
