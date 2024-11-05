Angels Set to Make Massive Change to Organization This Offseason
There could be a major shakeup in the front office of the Los Angeles Angels this winter.
Last season, the Angels were the only MLB team without an assistant GM, while most other teams had multiple filling those roles.
"That's set to change, per a source," Sam Blum of The Athletic posted on X (formerly Twitter). "GM Perry Minasian has been authorized to hire in the AGM role."
The Angels announced in late August that Minasian signed a two-year extension that will keep him atop baseball operations through the 2026 season.
Minasian, now 44, was approaching the end of his original four-year contract. During his tenure, the Angels struggled to stay competitive, never winning more than 77 games from 2021 through 2023, and finishing with a franchise-worst 99 losses in 2024.
Adding to the challenges, ESPN recently ranked the Angels' farm system as the lowest in MLB.
However, longtime Angels owner Arte Moreno chose to prioritize stability after going through four full-time general managers from 2011 to 2021. Minasian's journey began as a bat boy and then a clubhouse attendant before he transitioned to scouting and eventually took on front office roles with the Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves, where he worked his way up to assistant GM.
He stepped in to replace Billy Eppler following the COVID-shortened 2020 season but faced challenges in winning games due to a heavily front-loaded roster and a depleted farm system.
Under Minasian's leadership, the Angels witnessed three remarkable seasons from two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, keeping fellow stars Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon healthy proved to be a challenge. The surrounding roster also left much to be desired, hindering the team's overall performance.
One of the more notable moves made during his tenure was an all-pitcher draft in 2021. Unfortunately, none of the 20 pitchers selected have made a substantial impact on the big league team to date, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the strategy.
"Over the last four years, Perry and his baseball-operations staff have begun to lay the foundation for a bright future of Angels baseball," Moreno said in a statement. "We have been impressed by the steps Perry has taken to infuse our major league team with young and exciting talent while also revamping our player-development process. We believe this extension will allow him to continue the vision of building sustainable success throughout the Angels organization and deliver a championship for our fans."
Minasian will now apparently have some help in the front office. Who that is remains to be determined.