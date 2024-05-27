Angels Set Unfortunate Mark At Home Following Weekend Sweep
Most teams enjoy home-field advantage. They have a stadium full of fans cheering for them on every single pitch, players get their walk-up music to before every at-bat and they have the comfort of sleeping in their bed.
Apparently, the Angels don’t enjoy playing at Angel Stadium as they hit a new low at home this season. The Angels lost 5-4 to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, getting swept in the series at Angel Stadium. They have not won a series at home all year.
The Angels (20-33) are now 6-19 at home becoming the 29th team since 1901 to begin a season 6-19 or worse in their first 25 games at home.
Los Angeles lost Friday night’s game 8-0 and then lost the next two by one. They are struggling to find ways to win at home and manager Ron Washington doesn’t know why. There is no logical reason for them to be so bad at home.
“I feel good about the way we played against the Cleveland (Guardians),” Washington said on Sunday. “Yesterday we had a chance to win, and today we had a chance to win it. We just gotta find ways to do it.”