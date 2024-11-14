Angels Shockingly Cut Key Contributor to Make Room for Newest Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Angels have made a corresponding move after signing veteran infielder Kevin Newman to a one-year deal on Thursday.
Backup catcher Matt Thaiss has been designated for assignment.
The Angels' decision to designate Thaiss for assignment comes after the team signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to be Logan O'Hoppe's backup. However, it was expected that the Angels would look to trade Thaiss, or potentially even carry three catchers.
“We'll see what happens,” general manager Perry Minasian said before DFA'ing Thaiss. “He’s still on the roster. There's been teams that have carried three [catchers] before, so I wouldn't rule anything out. Does he fit on our bench? Those are things we'll talk about.”
Thaiss, 29, is out of Minor League options and would need to pass through waivers to be sent down. In 57 games this season, he posted a .204/.323/.299 line with two home runs, nine doubles, and 16 RBIs. Similar to O'Hoppe, his performance declined in the second half, marking just his second full season as a backup catcher.
With d'Arnaud, the Angels got a clear upgrade in the back catching department.
The 35-year-old earned an All-Star selection in 2022 and belted 15 home runs with 48 RBIs in only 99 games last season. He was acquired to back up O'Hoppe and provide leadership and mentorship to both O'Hoppe and the team’s young pitching staff.
“It's going to be great for a guy like Logan, who's coming into his own, to have somebody with him as part of that tandem,” Minasian said. “He’ll really help his career going forward. It’s just really exciting for us.”
The Angels have strengthened their catching depth with the addition of d’Arnaud, while also bringing in outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler, right-hander Kyle Hendricks, and infielders Scott Kingery, Ryan Noda, and now Newman.
However, there are a few more areas that need to be addressed. The Angels are expected to add at least one more starting pitcher, another infielder, and potentially help in the bullpen or outfield this offseason.
Minasian expects more moves will be made even if the team has been the busiest so far this offseason.
“We're not trying to be the first to do anything,” Minasian said. “It's just what makes sense. Whether it's November or February, if something makes sense, we're going to be opportunistic and try and make it happen. But there's still plenty of work to do with this club, plenty of areas to make it better. The rotation, bullpen, lineup, depth, defense.”