Angels Shockingly Place Chris Taylor, Jorge Soler on IL in Big Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielders Chris Taylor and Jorge Soler on the injured list Saturday, recalling Scott Kingery and Gustavo Campero from Triple-A Salt Lake.
The Angels had just brought Taylor back from the injured list on Monday after missing more than a month with a hand fracture, and the same issue seems to be bothering him. He played five games before his return to the IL, going 1-for-7 with a double and an RBI.
Soler is also battling a lingering injury, as this is the second time this season he has landed on the IL with low back inflammation. His first stint came from June 20-July 1. The slugger left Wednesday's game with back tightness, and he has not featured in the lineup since.
Both players will be a huge miss for the Angels, who thought they'd be nearing full strength in their lineup with Taylor's return earlier in the week. Taylor has batted just below league average with the Halos after the Dodgers released him, and Soler had just begun to heat up with two homers since the All-Star break.
Campero and Kingery have both played sporadically in MLB this season and will continue to fill the roles of rotation players while the Angels' All-Stars are out. Kingery has played 13 games this season, going 4-for-25 at the plate. Campero is 4-for-32 in 2025.
This story will be updated...
