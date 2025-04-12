Angels Shockingly Predicted to Win AL West by ESPN Insider
The Los Angeles Angels have been patiently waiting to show the baseball world everything that has been simmering since last October.
It was just hours after the final pitch of the World Series was thrown when the Halos made their first move, and with the clear goal of improving upon last season's 99-loss total, they are putting the baseball world on notice in 2025.
With this recent success to start the year, ESPN Insider David Schoenfield sees the Angels not just getting back into the contending conversation, but to be a main topic of discussion.
"The longest playoff drought in the majors is going to end. In fact, not only are the Los Angeles — a franchise that last played in the postseason in 2014 — going to make the playoffs, they're going to win the AL West."
Schoenfield cited a few divisional issues that play to the Halos advantage.
"The Athletics have no pitching. The Mariners have no hitting. The Astros have no Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. And while the Rangers are off to a hot start, it's a mirage: They're 8-4 and have been outscored by 12 runs."
L.A. made a few veteran pickups this offseason and have the right young guys at the core holding it down. Three-time MVP Mike Trout looks healthy so far with his new position shift to right field, and the team's WAR leader in 2024, Zach Neto, still has yet to make an appearance.
Shoenfield doesn't see the Angels doing so in dominant fashion, as his prediction was just 82-80, but if that is all it takes to win the division, by all means, fans should rejoice.
With all the movement this offseason, things seem to be clicking perfectly to start off 2025.
The 99-loss season of 2024, which also happened to be the lowest winning percentage in franchise history, would finally be put in the back of the minds of Halos faithful, as '2025 AL West champions' has a nice ring to it.
