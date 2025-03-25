Angels Shockingly Release Former First-Round Pick Outfielder: Making Sense of the Move
The Los Angeles Angels made a shocking move just two days before Opening Day, releasing outfielder Mickey Moniak.
Moniak was set to earn $2 million this year after winning his arbitration case, but will instead make just 45 days pay of his $2 million, which equates to around $484,000.
This moves comes out of nowhere as the former No. 1 overall pick appeared to be a lock to make the Opening Day roster since the start of camp.
Moniak and former first-round pick Jo Adell were expected to platoon in center field, however, neither took advantage of the wide open race in front of them.
Moniak slashed just .173/.224/.346 this spring with 18 strikeouts across 58 plate appearances.
Adell has slashed .180/.203/.393 with 18 strikeouts in 64 plate appearances.
Adell now seems poised to get consistent at-bats as the team's center fielder, while Moniak looks for his next home.
Why Did the Angels Release Mickey Moniak?
The obvious answer to this question is Moniak has struggled to live up to the hype, and didn't exactly do much this spring to make the Angels think otherwise.
Additionally, the Angels have two potential center field candidates who emerged this spring in Matthew Lugo and Kyren Paris. The team clearly is excited about one/both of them.
Who Will Replace Mickey Moniak for the Angels?
Lugo, a second-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2019 who came over by way of the Luis Garcia trade last trade deadline, has hit .298 this spring with seven extra-base hits and an OPS of .807. He has 18 strikeouts to just two walks in 60 plate appearances.
Paris, a second-round pick by the Angels in 2019, has been one of the team's biggest bright spots this spring, hitting .400 with eight extra-base hits, 13 runs batted in, 14 strikeouts, and an OPS of 1.116 across 49 plate appearances.
Now, one of these players should get a real opportunity to play significant time for the Halos early in the season, and potentially emerge as a center fielder of the future for a team in search of one after moving Mike Trout to right field.
