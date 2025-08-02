Angels Shockingly Release Two Veterans Ahead of Saturday's Game vs. White Sox
The Los Angeles Angels released outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. and infielder Kevin Newman before the second game of their series against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
In a corresponding move, they selected the contract of center fielder Bryce Teodosio from Triple-A.
The Angels traded for Wade after the San Francisco Giants DFA'd him earlier this season, sending cash in exchange for the first baseman. He never fully settled in at the Big A, batting .169 with a .476 OPS.
Through 30 games with the Halos this season, he had just one extra-base hit, a solo shot against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 20.
They signed Newman in the offseason, and he played 57 games for the Halos before his release. He had a .202 batting average with two home runs and a .481 OPS. Newman spent a majority of his time this season at third base, so new acquisition Oswaldo Peraza will likely fill his role going forward.
Teodosio signed with the Angels in 2021, and has spent his entire career in the Angels organization. He made his MLB debut towards the end of 2024, though only got 12 at-bats in the bigs before he suffered a finger fracture on his right hand.
He has had a solid year in Triple-A this year, posting a .859 OPS and 5 RBIs in 53 at-bats. He is also a threat on the base paths, having stolen seven bases for the Bees in eight attempts.
Teodosio will bat ninth in the Angels' second game against the White Sox, and will look to aid the Angels in their push for the Wild Card. First pitch for Saturday's game is at 7:07 p.m. PT.
