Angels Shockingly Releasing Outfielder Mickey Moniak Just Days Before Opening Day

Sep 13, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mickey Moniak (16) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have shocked the baseball world and are releasing outfielder Mickey Moniak just days before Opening Day, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

This surprise move comes at a time where there have never been more question marks surrounding center field for the Halos.

With Mike Trout solidifying his move to right field, Moniak was expected to split time in center field in a platoon with Jo Adell. Taylor Ward would round out the outfield in left. 

Earlier this offseason, the 26-year-old center fielder won his arbitration case against the Halos. He was set to earn $2 million this season, while the Angels filed for $1.5 million in the case. 

However, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft will now find a new home in a sudden turn of events two days before Opening Day. 

This story will be updated...

