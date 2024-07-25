Angels Shopping 8 Players as 'Sneaky-Busy' Team at Trade Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Angels have been considered as sellers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline and that hasn't changed since they swept the Seattle Mariners to pull within eight games of first place in the American League West division.
There are eight players who Jeff Passan of ESPN considers to be on the trade block. He recently detailed the Angels' most eligible trade candidates, and who they should move at the deadline to rebuild their flailing farm system.
"A sneaky-busy team, the Angels are making available arguably the deadline's best reliever (Carlos Estevez), a controllable starter with a sub-3.00 ERA (Tyler Anderson), multiple outfielders (Taylor Ward and Kevin Pillar), a worthwhile reclamation project (Reid Detmers, who has generated interest from multiple teams) and a pair of veteran bullpen options (Luis Garcia and Hunter Strickland).
"The best of the bunch would be infielder Luis Rengifo ... there's such little infield supply, teams may pony up plenty for him anyway. Ward was once thought to be an in-demand option, but he has been so bad since June 1 (.164/.281/.279) that some teams have soured on acquiring him. Even so, the Angels have the opportunity to bolster the worst farm system in baseball by moving any and all of the above."
The Angels have been unpredictable at times this season and with their recent winning streak, who knows how many veterans they are looking to dump. Owner Arte Moreno ultimately pulls the strings which could lead to the Angels trading away most, if not all, of the guys Passan mentioned.