Angels Should Target Yankees $37 Million All-Star After Shocking Release
The New York Yankees released right-handed starter Marcus Stroman on Friday, and the All-Star is a perfect candidate to aid the Los Angeles Angels' playoff push.
Stroman, who made the All-Star Game as recently as 2023, joined the Yanks ahead of the 2024 season. His time in the Bronx was anything but pretty, posting a 4.69 ERA across 39 appearances since signing and accruing a 6.23 ERA this season alone.
A change of scenery could benefit both Stroman and the Angels, as a fairly quiet deadline has fans and analysts questioning if the Halos have what it takes to reach the postseason.
The Angels acquired three players at the trade deadline, relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin as well as utility infielder Oswald Peraza. Stroman would, without a doubt be their biggest midseason pickup so far. They gave up next to nothing for their trio of deadline arrivals, and could do so again with the right-hander.
Despite a dip in form over the last few years, Stroman had a 3.65 ERA through the first nine seasons of his career and would help stabilize an unpredictable Angels pitching staff.
Five Angels pitchers have started 105 of the Halos' 107 games this season, and Stroman could add some much needed depth to the rotation. Jack Kochanowicz spent two weeks in Triple-A this season, and the Angels had to resort to bullpen games in his absence. Stroman's addition to the rotation could give the Angels options if a starter were to miss time.
The Angels will see how their deadline deals panned out against the Chicago White Sox on Friday in their series opener at the Big A, which begins at 6:38 p.m. PT.
