Angels Showing Interest in $60 Million Outfielder in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels are showing interest in free agent outfielder Alex Verdugo, according to MLB insider Robert Murray.
"They do have interest in Verdugo," Murray said. "His market includes the Angels, Blue Jays, & possibly the Padres and Pirates (although unlikely after Pham signing)"
Earlier in the offseason, it was reported the Angels were one of eight clubs looking to add an outfielder this winter so it's no surprise the Halos have shown interest in Verdugo.
Verdugo could earn a considerable contract as lucrative as a four-year, $60 million deal, according to Spotrac. However, if the Angels were to sign Verdugo it likely would be for less years and less money.
Verdugo is coming off a performance where his offensive numbers declined. He slashed .233/.291/.356 in 2024. However, his consistency and work ethic could be a good fit for the Angels clubhouse.
Verdugo played for the New York Yankees in 2024, reaching the World Series with the Bombers. The outfielder also played for the defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, from 2017 to 2019.
General manager Perry Minasian said the Angels are still looking to add more talent, so the team signing an outfielder is realistic.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.”
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian added. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
Verdugo's energy and style of play could be infectious in Anaheim. The Athletic's Jim Bowden spoke highly of Verdugo's impact on a team.
"Alex Verdugo is well-liked and respected by his teammates, brings high energy to the clubhouse, plays with an edge and is a solid defender in left field," Jim Bowden wrote. "His power is pretty consistent as he has provided between 11 and 13 home runs in the last five full seasons. He plays every day, never complains and is the definition of an average major-league player."
Bowden predicts Verdugo to sign a two-year, $26 million contract, which seems a bit more realistic.
