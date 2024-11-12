Angels Sign All-Star, World Series Catcher in Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Angels have signed free-agent catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal.
The Southern California native and former All-Star posted a .238/.302/.436 slash line over 99 games while serving as Sean Murphy's backup with the Atlanta Braves last season.
Though he’s no longer an everyday starter, d'Arnaud earned an All-Star selection just two seasons ago with Atlanta and took home a Silver Slugger award during the shortened 2020 season.
