Angels Sign Catcher as Offseason Gets Underway
The Los Angeles Angels have signed catcher Josue Demey to an MiLB deal, per Jared Tims. The Angles are signing Demey as an international free-agent prospect out of Puerto Caballo, Venezuela.
"Congratulations to our pride #josuedemey2023 pride of 🇻🇪 on his achievement of becoming a professional baseball player with the Anaheim Angels," Academia DPT posted on Instagram.
Demey will join several other international prospects in the Angels' minor league system. During the first day of the Jan. 2024 international signing period, the Angels signed 15 prospects, including six other prospects from Venezuela. This included catcher Jose Camacho, right-hander Daniel Colina, right-hander Fabian Gallardo, right-hander Cristopher Montilla, outfielder Manuel Silva, and catcher Humberto Tiberi, per The Sporting Tribune.
The Angels' top overall prospects are pitcher Caden Dana and second baseman Christian Moore. Both Dana and Moore are on MLB.com's top 100 prospects list. Dana made his MLB debut this season. He made three starts and went 1-2 with a 9.58 ERA and eight strikeouts.
He did become the youngest Angels pitcher to win in his debut. Moore was the Angles' first-round draft pick this year out of Tennessee. He rapidly advanced to Double-A and could be a strong candidate to make his MLB debut next season.