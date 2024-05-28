Angels Sign Former Astros Draft Pick to Minor League Deal
The Los Angeles Angels have signed a former Houston Astros draft pick. On Monday, the team signed infielder Chad Stevens to a minor league deal, per the team's transaction log.
Stevens, a California native, was the 11th-round pick of the 2021 MLB Draft from the University of Portland.
The 25-year-old has spent his entire career in the minor leagues. In his minor league career, he's recorded a .216 batting average, 29 home runs, 137 RBIs, 40 stolen bases, and a .679 OPS in 945 at-bats.
This season, with the Houston Astros' Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks, he's struggled, slashing .153/.242/.235 with a .477 OPS, one home run, five RBIs, and 13 hits in 85 at-bats and 24 games. The 2022 South Atlantic League season with the Asheville Tourists was his best in the minors. In 85 games, he slashed .248/.318/.416 with a .734 OPS, 12 home runs, 60 RBIs, 80 hits and 55 runs in 322 at-bats.
Stevens will provide immediate depth to the Angels' organization, as they hope to help him revitalize his career. He's started his Angels career in the Arizona Complex League, and has appeared in one game, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.