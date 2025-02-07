Angels Sign Former White Sox, Red Sox Infielder to $5 Million Deal
The Los Angeles Angels have signed free agent Yoan Moncada to a one-year, $5 million deal, per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.
Moncada is an addition to the Angels' infield depth chart. The signing also confirms what general manager Perry Minasian said about Anthony Rendon's future with the team. Rendon will have to earn a starting spot.
“We have to be open to at least looking at that spot and seeing if there are other alternatives make us better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. “Obviously, a healthy Anthony Rendon makes us a lot better. But with the last four years being the last four years, we need to take a look and kind of see what else is out there.”
Anaheim could be a good fit for Moncada as he is looking to bounce back after a disappointing season with the Chicago White Sox in which he only played 12 games due to injury. While the Angels hope to escape the cellar of the American League, Moncada gives the Halos more infield options.
Moncada's best performance came during the 2019 season where he slashed .315/.367/.548 with a career-high 25 home runs.
In Moncada, the Angels get a proven, solid infielder. Luis Rengifo has only played in 71 percent of games over the last four seasons and Rendon has played in less, at just 32 percent.
While there is speculation prospect Christian Moore will play a big role for the Angels in 2025, he struggled at the plate in Double-A and there were concerns about his defense. Furthermore, Zach Neto is coming back from shoulder surgery.
Though Moncada provides more depth in the infield, his injury history could prove to be a problem. However, if healthy, Moncada provides a left-handed bat in the lineup.
Overall, Moncada has the potential to be an above average hitter with solid defense at third in Anaheim.