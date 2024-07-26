Angels Sign Fourth-Round Draft Pick to Under-Slot Deal
A key piece of Clemson's pitching staff won't be returning for another season with the Tigers as he has signed with the Los Angeles Angels for an under-slot deal.
The Angels selected Gordon in the fourth round at No. 110 overall during the MLB Draft.
“I didn’t have too many expectations, even though we knew it was a possibility,” Gordon said about the potential of getting drafted on July 15. “I got up and just went and helped him register for classes at 2:30… then I got the call that the Angels were going to take me with their next draft pick. It was complete chaos. I was just helping Addison register for classes and then all of the sudden I just get the call… it’s been a crazy day.”
Austin Gordon and the Angels agreed to a contract worth $572,500, per MLB Pipeline senior writer Jim Callis. The value for pick No. 110 is usually around $662,900.
Gordon had one year of eligibility remaining, but now is forgoing that to begin his professional career. The lanky lefty became the Tigers' closer last season, as he went 2-2 with 11 saves and a 4.35 ERA.
Gordon struck out 53 batters in 39.1 innings across 22 appearances in 2024. His 11 saves tied for third most in a season in Tiger history.
The 6-foot-5 pitcher was one of five Clemson players selected in the MLB Draft, which ended on July 16. It was the first time Clemson had four players selected in the first five rounds since 2007.
“We are so proud of Austin for all of his accomplishments," said Tim Christy, Gordon's high school coach. "Being drafted by the Angels is the result of him having not only tremendous ability but also a tireless work ethic and very high character. He checks all the boxes for someone who wants to be a big leaguer. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”