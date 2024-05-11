Angels Sign Infielder Who Used to Play With AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels added infielder Drew Ellis on a minor league contract, per an announcement from his now-former team in the independent Atlantic League: the Charleston Dirty Birds.
Ellis’ contract was purchased from the Dirty Birds by the Angels on Wednesday, per the announcement.
The 28-year-old has appeared in each of the last three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Phillies. He’s a career .157 batter with 17 hits in 108 at-bats including three home runs, 10 RBIs, and 16 runs scored.
The former second-round pick of the D-backs out of Louisville has played first base, second base and third base in the majors, plus a pair of minor league games at shortstop and 37 games in left field back in his days in college. .
Los Angeles needs infield depth which makes his signing understandable. The Angels also acquired veteran Luis Guillorme from the Braves and moved Anthony Rendon to the 60-day injured list. Brandon Drury left his last game with a hamstring issue, Miguel Sanneeds and Michael Stefanic are also on the IL. Ehire Adrianza has had to play third but hasn’t produced much offensively.
Ellis will most likely begin his tenure with the Angels in Triple-A and will be available for the big league club should they call on him.
