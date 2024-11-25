Angels Sign Left-Handed Pitcher to Three-Year, $63 Million Deal: Report
Left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, according to sources cited by ESPN early Monday morning.
Kikuchi’s signing continues a flurry of offseason moves for the Angels, who recently brought in starter Kyle Hendricks on a free-agent deal. They also bolstered their roster by signing catcher Travis d'Arnaud and trading for outfielder Jorge Soler. So far, the Angels have been the most active team in MLB this offseason.
MLB Network was the first to report Kikuchi’s agreement.
Kikuchi, 33, delivered an impressive performance in the second half of last season following his mid-year trade from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Houston Astros.
Kikuchi posted a 4.05 ERA in 2024, making 32 starts across two teams. He also made 32 starts in 2023, appeared in 32 games in 2022, and pitched in 29 games in 2021. This consistency and durability likely played a key role in securing his new deal with the Angels.
After being acquired by the Astros on July 29, Kikuchi showed significant improvement, making 10 starts and finishing with a 2.70 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts over 60 innings. One key adjustment made by the Astros was increasing his use of the slider.
By September, he was throwing sliders 38.9 percent of the time, surpassing his four-seam fastball usage at 36.6 percent, which enhanced the effectiveness of both pitches.
A six-year MLB veteran, Kikuchi is set to join his fourth team since debuting with the Seattle Mariners in 2019. His standout season came in 2023, when he recorded an 11-6 record with a 3.86 ERA for the Blue Jays, helping them secure a postseason berth.
Last year, his efforts contributed to the Astros’ playoff run, a streak he’ll look to replicate with the Angels, who haven’t reached the postseason since 2014.