Angels Sign Three Draft Picks For $1,000 Each
Three college seniors agreed to $1,000 signing bonuses with the Los Angeles Angels after being selected in separate rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Randy Flores was selected in the eighth round with the 232nd overall pick out of Alabama State. The Brooklyn, New York native played and started 114 games and was a two-time First-Team All-SWAC selection over his seasons with the Hornets.
Flores played three seasons at Franklin Pierce before transferring to ASU. He became the first Hornet player drafted since infielder Ray Hernandez was selected in the 29th round by the Atlanta Braves in 2018.
"I am extremely proud of the hard work Randy has put in to make the dream of playing professional baseball come true," said ASU head coach Jose Vazquez. "He has always represented ASU well and deserves this opportunity. The Angels are getting a future star."
Former West Virginia University pitcher Derek Clark was selected with the No. 262 overall selection in the ninth round. He went 8-3 on the mound with a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 97.2 innings pitched in his lone season with WVU.
Clark saved some of his best for last. He dazzled in the postseason and was named the Tucson Regional Most Outstanding Player.
Ryan Nicholson was picked 292nd overall in the 10th round out of the University of Kentucky. He hit 23 home runs to tie the school’s single-season record.
For the season, Nicholson hit .306 with 47 runs, 10 doubles, 23 homers, 63 RBI and a 1.094 OPS.