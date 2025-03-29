Angels Sign Veteran Reliever in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels have brought back a familiar face, signing rightp-handed reliever Touki Toussaint to a minor league deal, per the team's transactions page.
The former first-round pick last played for the Halos in 2022 during the second half of the season. Toussaint logged a 4.62 ERA across 25.1 innings pitched that season.
The Halos acquired Toussaint from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations in July 2022. Toussaint appeared in eight major league games for the Angels. In November, the right-hander was designated for assignment.
A few days later, Toussaint was non-tendered and became a free agent. Later that offseason, he signed a minor league contract with the Cleveland Guardians.
The 28-year-old was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He was considered one of baseball's top prospects then.
In August 2018, the Braves purchased Toussaint's contract and he made his Major League debut that same day against the Miami Marlins. The right-hander's lowest ERA came his rookie season when he logged a 4.03 ERA across 23 innings pitched.
However, Toussaint threw a career-high 87 innings throughout the 2023 season split between the Guardians and Chicago White Sox. He produced a 4.97 ERA that season.
Toussaint has spent time with the Braves, White Sox, Guardians, and Angels. Earlier this month, Toussiant signed with a team in the Mexican League, but now has another shot at the majors with the Angels.
